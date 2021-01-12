A Grantham woman who was invited to a routine breast screening appointment says being forced to go to Boston or Lincoln is a ‘ridiculous’ and ‘frustrating’ situation.

Susan Britten lives within walking distance of Grantham Hospital and usually has no problem in attending appointments, but this time decided to cancel.

Susan, of Wentworth Drive, told the Journal: “I live within walking distance of Grantham Hospital and have always been able to attend their excellent breast screening unit for these checks.

“After initially making an appointment at Lincoln Hospital for January, I have now cancelled it due to the escalating number of Covid cases in these areas and not wanting to travel that distance in bad weather.

“I was told that the service has been suspended at Grantham 'for now' due to it being designated a 'green site'.

“Although I am really grateful to the NHS for trying to carry on with the routine appointments, this is a ridiculous and frustrating situation and I suspect the 'for now' will soon become 'for ever'. Another nail in the coffin lid of our local hospital.”

Grantham Hospital was made a green site last June to enable it to carry out planned operations while maintaining a Covid-free hospital. The site’s A&E unit was downgraded to an urgent treatment centre.

Chief Operating Officer, Simon Evans, said: “In June 2020, ULHT made the decision to temporarily change Grantham and District Hospital into a Green site, meaning that it can be used to treat urgent surgical and cancer patients from across Lincolnshire who had been waiting for their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That unfortunately meant that some services had to be temporarily withdrawn from the hospital.

“We appreciate that these temporary changes have caused inconvenience for some of our patients for which we apologise, however, we are doing everything we can to provide as many services as we can for the people of Lincolnshire in a way that is safe during this global pandemic.”