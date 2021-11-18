Grantham woman overwhelmed after stranger pays for order at Mcdonald's drive-thru

A Grantham woman has been left overwhelmed by a kind-hearted stranger who anonymously paid for her McDonald's order.

Danielle Whiting visited the fast food chain in Grantham yesterday and was shocked when her bill was picked up by the person infront of her at the drive-thru.

She said: "It took my by so much surprise. I could not believe someone would do something like that. I would just like whoever it was to know I was very grateful as they drove off before I could thank them.

Danielle has vowed to pay the kind gesture forward and hopes the person know's how much the gesture meant to her.

She added: "No one has ever done anything like that for me before. Unbeknown to them I'd just had some bad news and it really cheered me up. Kindness really does cost nothing."