Tensions will be running high for one Grantham family in particular this weekend as England prepare to face Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Carla Bowen, of Gresley Court, will be watching the dramatic action unfold alongside Italian partner Richard Platten.

The couple met online three years ago and have been watching the tournament together.

Richard Platten. (49030549)

The couple met online three years ago and have been watching the tournament together.

Carla, 41, said: "It's been a very tense household over the last few days, but we're all looking forward to Sunday. We've got the Italian and England flag flying either side of the house to show our support for both sides."

Despite his Italian heritage, Richard, who grew up in Naples, Southern Italy, has been supporting the Three Lions.

Carla added: "He is pleased that England have got this far and has been supporting them throughout the tournament. We've joked that it's a shame that we can't stitch half his Italian shirt and half his England shirt together."

Richard Platten. (49030546)

But with just two days to go until the big day, loyalties are being divided with Carla predicting a three/two England victory on Sunday, whereas Richard's money is on the Italians beating England three goals to one.

Carla added: "It's a win/win situation for Richard really. He will be happy whatever the outcome."

Richard Platten. (49030543)

Send your photos from Sunday's final to: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk