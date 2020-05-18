Grantham woman raises money for NHS which saved her sister's life after she contracted coronavirus

A woman aims to lose more than three stone in weight to raise money for the NHS because it saved her sister’s life after she contracted coronavirus.

Tanya Thomas, of Great Gonerby, is determined to support NHS frontline workers after her sister Teresa Gray fell ill with the virus and subsequently suffered two strokes, sepsis and pneumonia.

After seven weeks in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and an amazing recovery, Teresa, 50, was able to go home this week, but her stay in hospital was tinged with tragedy.