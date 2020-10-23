Grantham woman raises money for Royal British Legion by making poppy print face masks

A Grantham woman has raised money for the Royal British Legion by making and selling poppy face masks.

Diana Ritchie, who lives on the Manthorpe estate in Grantham, raised £120 by making the masks with material decorated with poppies.

Diana’s daughter, Lucy Williams, praised her mum for raising the money for a good cause.

Diana Ritchie has made poppy masks to raise money for the Royal British Legion. (42757251)

Lucy said: “My mum started to make face masks for friends and family because of Covid-19. I wear a clean one every day for my job so she has been busy, which she loves, and she enjoys sewing.

“I asked her if she had any poppy print fabric so I had one for Remembrance Sunday. From there she thought it would be a good idea to make a few to sell and donate the proceeds to the Royal British Legion.

“I wanted to say a big thank you and well done to her. Her next fund-raiser is going to be for Huntington’s disease.”