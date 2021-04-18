Grantham woman recalls surprise visit with the Queen and Prince Philip at Princess Diana's childhood home

A Grantham woman has fondly recalled the moment she had a surprise visit with the Queen and Prince Philip at Princess Diana’s childhood home.

Hilda Whatley, of Ventnor Avenue, Grantham, was invited to spend a week at Park House, on the Sandringham Estate, with her late husband Arthur in 2003, after he suffered a severe stroke.

As her husband had been in the Royal Artillary, The Royal British Legion arranged for former military personnel and their families to enjoy some quality time together.

Hilda Whatley (46183349)

Tucked away in a quiet corner on the Sandringham Estate, the former home of Diana, Princess of Wales, is now a country house hotel designed specifically for guests with disabilities.

A few days into their break, the guests were told that some special visitors were going to be joining them on an unofficial visit.

After discovering that it was Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the couple and the other guests were instructed not tell tell anyone else.

Determined not to miss them, Hilda, who celebrated her 91st birthday on Wednesday, and her husband went to their room to pack when they heard a knock at the door and were greeted by some burly security men and sniffer dogs.

The hotel staff explained that the Queen and the Duke had asked to come into their bedroom to see the hotel’s new hoist, which enabled people to be lifted from the bed into the bathroom without anyone having to manually lift them.

Hilda said: “It was quite a revolutionary new thing back then.”

The couple were asked to wait downstairs and were soon joined by the Royal couple, who spent time chatting to everyone individually.

Hilda added: “We had been instructed not to ask questions, only to answer. My husband kept joking that he was going to say all sorts of things in banter.”

When it came to the couple’s turn, Hilda held out her hand to the Queen as the hotel manager introduced Hilda as “Mrs Smith”.Dumbstruck, Hilda corrected him before realising that she still had her hand outstretched to the Queen.

Hilda added: “I was so embarrassed that I had corrected the manager while the Queen still had her hand out to shake mine.

“I quickly apologised but it did make her smile.”

Hilda and Arthur chatted away to the royal couple and were surprised by how down to earth and relaxed they were.

Hilda said: “It was just like chatting to anyone else. The Queen is small like me and so we were eye level with each other. She asked where we lived and when I said Grantham she quipped that it was too far of a journey.

“The Duke then jokily asked what the food was like and said that he’d had a word with the head chef in the kitchen and that we will be well looked after. They were so lovely and really put us at ease.”

The guests were then invited to see the horses at Sandringham before arriving back at the hotel and tucking into a large cake that Prince Philip had sent for all the guests to enjoy.

Hilda, who has lived in Grantham since 1961, said she will never forget the day she met the royal couple, adding: “It was a complete surprise. I often joke that not everyone can say that the Duke has been in their bedroom.

They were such a lovely couple together.”