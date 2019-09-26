A Grantham woman has been raising eyebrows after having a risqué tattoo on top of her head featuring male and female genitalia.

Briony Sparrow, of Cambridge Street, went ahead with the daring design, which also shows breasts, to raise awareness of endometriosis, a common but painful condition that affects women.

Warning: The following images have the potential to cause offence.

Briony Sparrow has raised over £2,000 for charity. (17557682)

The 32-year-old started by shaving all her hair off in July to donate to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses. She also wanted to raise money for Endometriosis UK and Mind.