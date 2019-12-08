Grantham work colleagues trek 100,000 steps each for charity

A group of work colleagues trekked a staggering 100,000 steps each in one day in a bid to raise funds for a children’s cancer ward.

Fourteen colleagues from The Tenant Shop at St Peter’s Hill in Grantham, set out on their mammoth mission at midnight on Friday and walked throughout the night in freezing temperatures.

As night turned to day, the team continued to walk around Grantham several times before trekking to Barrowby, Belton and Syston, only stopping for toilet breaks and a McDonald’s breakfast at 6am.