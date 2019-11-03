Grantham youngsters enjoy spooktacular disco party

Youngsters at Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS) had a screamtastic time at their annual Halloween party this week.

Dozens of children turned up for the party at the Urban Hotel in Grantham, which was hosted by trustees of the society.

Guests were entertained by magician Jason Fenn as well as Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel and Captain Marvel who also made an appearance.

Joseph Smith. (20327697)

DJ Will played some spooky tunes on the disco before the children got creative with some glitter slime at Red Granny’s Recreation Station or had their faces painted by Sibyl.

Guests also tucked into a variety of Halloween themed cakes and sweets.

GDCS trustees Micky Stokes, Alison Telfer and Darryl Blair would like to thank the staff at The Urban Hotel and all the entertainers for their time and effort.

For more information about GDCS, search Facebook and look for GDCS information page.