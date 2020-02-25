Home   News   Article

Grantham youngsters show off skills at half-term sports camp

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:50, 25 February 2020

Children across Grantham have been showing off their skills at the popular Inspire+ half-term sports camp.

Based this week at Poplar Farm Primary School in Grantham, children between five and 11 years old, have been getting stuck into a range of sports including boxercise, archery, wheelchair basketball, dance, cheerleading and Paralympic sports of boccia, new age kurling, seated volleyball and goalball.

Since launching the half-term sports camp provision in 2013after being inspired by the legacy of London 2012, camps run by the Grantham-based sports charity have grown from strength to strength and now cater for between 30-45 children a day, during each school holiday.

