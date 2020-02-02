Grantham youngsters tackle Chinese maths lesson at school

Youngsters in Reception class at Poplar Farm Primary School, Grantham, took part in a Chinese maths lesson on Friday morning to celebrate Chinese New Year.

The lesson was part of a whole day of celebrations as pupils and staff marked the festival with assemblies, card making, Chinese dancing and creating a Chinese dragon.

They were also given the opportunity to take part in some Chinese food tasting and tucked into prawn crackers, egg noodles and Hoisin duck sauce.

Youngsters at Poplar Farm Primary School have been tackling chinese maths.(28001606)

Reception class and EYFS teacher, Lucy Bowden, helped organise the day’s events.

She said: “We are a multicultural school and we mark all festivals including Eid, Christmas and Hannukkah. It is important at this age for children to have a true understanding of different religions and cultures. Our Reception class, particularly some of the boys, enjoyed the Chinese number writing session and were able to write the numbers independently.”

