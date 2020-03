Youngsters from Harrowby Infant School visited ‘Grantham Air’ – a full-scale replica air cabin at Grantham College on Monday.

The trip was organised as part of the school’s ‘up, up and away’ topic.

The pupils were each given a passport and boarding pass and listened to a safety briefing from the college’s travel and tourism students.

Youngsters at Harrowby Infant visited Grantham College. (30709736)

