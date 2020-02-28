Grantham's Asda petrol station drops petrol and diesel prices

Asda has announced a price cut of 2 pence per litre across both unleaded and diesel fuel.

The price prediction came into effect on Wednesday.

Drivers filling up at any of Asda’s 322 petrol stations will benefit from the price cut which has now seen the retailer bring fuel prices down by up to 9 pence since January.

Grantham Asda petrol station.

Grantham's Asda petrol station is on Union Street, near its superstore.

Drivers filling up at any Asda filling station will pay no more than 116.7ppl on unleaded and 118.7ppl on diesel, which brings fuel prices down to its lowest since April 2019.

It’s the first time that diesel prices have dropped below the 1.20 mark for nearly two years.

Asda senior fuel buyer, Dave Tyrer said: "Once again we’re pleased to be passing on wholesale cost reductions to customers.

"It will be a welcomed boost, especially to diesel drivers who are seeing some of the lowest fuel prices since 2018.

"Anybody filling up at Asda will pay no more than 116.7ppl on unleaded and 118.7ppl on diesel regardless of where they live.”

