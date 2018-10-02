Grantham bar Beerheadz reaches major milestone
Popular Grantham bar Beerheadz has now served its 1,000th different beer.
The friendly hostelry in Watergate first opened in early 2016 promising ‘a drop of the unusual’, gaining a reputation for a broad range of beers and ciders.
It has just been announced that Beerheadz will feature in the 2019 CAMRA Real Ale Guide, which follows on from its first appearence in the 2018 edition.
Manager Simon Finch (far right) said: “We sell five constantly changing real ales, a range of draft beers, cans, bottles, casks and a large range of real ciders.
“We only have them once but due to the constant number of new breweries and different sources around the country, we are still finding plenty of beers to go at.”
Simon says hoppy session pale ales and beers are most popular, but there are seasonal variations, with dark ales more popular over the winter.
Beerheadz is a Grantham CAMRA favourite, winning 2017 and 2018 Town Pub of the Year.
