The town’s biggest beer festival officially opened at St Wulfram’s Church at noon today (Thursday, November 4) with over 70 different real ales on offer.

St Wulfram's Church and Grantham Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have joined together once again to host the Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival.

As well as different ales, there's also ciders, perries, gin and mead on offer accompanied by three nights of live music.

'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869091)

It's the first beer festival at the church for associate rector Father Clay Roundtree.

He said: "So far so good. Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves and chatting away. They really seem to be interested in the different ales.

"The atmosphere is very relaxed but we expect it to get busier later. I'm having a great time."

'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869197)

Father Stuart Cradduck is pleased to welcome the festival back.

He added: "We missed you last year and we hope that this year will continue to be a safe and fabulous event in partnership with our friends at CAMRA."

It's folk music tonight (Thursday) following by the Rooster Party Band, coming from London, tomorrow while Saturday's live music will be performed by Ticklin the Pickle.

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Dean Ward (52869203)

The festival runs from noon until 11pm each day at St Wulfram’s.

You can purchase tickets on the door for £10.

Flick Hamnett-Day (52869206)

Mayor Dean Ward and Father Clay Roundtree (52869209)

Steve Newbold and Adam Bishop (52869212)

Christopher Mullin (52869215)

'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869218)

Dan Tait (52869221)

Rob Hamnett-Day (52869226)

'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869094)

'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869229)

'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869097)

'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869100)

'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869133)

Paul Rutcven and Roger Stafford at 'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869181)

Father Clay Roundtree at 'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869184)

Father Clay Roundtree at 'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869189)