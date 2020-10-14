Grantham's biggest bonfire and fireworks display cancelled over Covid-19 concerns

Grantham's biggest bonfire and fireworks display has been cancelled due to Covid-19 concers, organisers have confirmed.

The event, which takes place in the field off Belton Lane, Great Gonerby, is organised by Steve Meadows and Mick Eldred, who made the decision to cancel the bonfire "with regret."

Now in its seventh year, there are hopes that the bonfire will be able to go ahead in 2021.

Grantham's biggest bonfire and firework display has been cancelled (42696602)

In a statement, the organisers said: "With the current Covid-19 situation Lincolnshire Fire Aid have waited in anticipation to see if it would be possible to hold their annual Bonfire and Firework display, after a meeting this week it is with regret that we have decided it is not possible to hold our event this year.

"Clearly this is a big disappointment for everyone that normally gets involved and helps to make the event a success, it was decided that it would be difficult to comply with the needs of the Covid 19 requirements.

"Hopefully we will be back next year with our usual super event.

"The main purpose of our event is to provide an organised event with a bonfire and brilliant firework display and everyone attending can be safe, this reduces the risk of fire and injury at home, with this in mind all of you that are thinking of having your own bonfire or fireworks at home be sure to follow the Firework Code, go to www.rospa.comfirework safety, to get the full safety guidance on firework safety.

"Go to www.bonfirenight.com to get the story of Guy Fawkes and why we celebrate it every year."