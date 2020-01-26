Grantham's 'Businessperson of the Year' reveals his ambitions for future

It’s been a busy few years for Grantham’s ‘Businessperson of the Year’ James Edmonds, at The Garage Door Company.

Since the company was launched by James’ dad Geoff as a part time project from his home in Hougham in 2008, the business has grown rapidly, especially after James joined in 2012 with an aim to grow it into a commercial venture.

The company was incorporated as UK Garage Doors Ltd in 2012 and James has grown it from a £33,000 turnover in 2010 to a turnover of £850,000 in 2019, and now employs 10 members of staff.