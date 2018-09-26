Father Stuart Cradduck of St Wulfram's Church has an even busier few weeks ahead of him.

During the Gravity Fields Festival, the popular Grantham rector is hosting a massive moon in his church.

The Museum of the Moon is a touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram.

It measures seven metres in diameter and has NASA-sourced imagery on its surface to the scale of 1:500,000.

The display is lit and will feature sound too.

The free attraction is now on display as part of Gravity Fields and will be at the church until Sunday.

And once Gravity is over, St Wulfram's Church will host another major event- Grantham's Beer Festival.

Grantham's CAMRA branch and Father Stuart have been working together on the festival, which promises 60 real ales, 20 ciders and perries, plus a gin bar and a new prosecco bar.

That runs from Thursday October 11 to Saturday October 13.

And if that isn't enough for Father Stuart, the church will be soon be working on a production of Jesus Christ Superstar!