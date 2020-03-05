Grantham's first Lincolnshire Co-op store to open next month

Grantham's first Lincolnshire Co-op storewill open its doors next month.

The new £1.5 million store on the corner of Hanbury Avenue and Springfield Road will be open from 7am until 10pm 7 days a week when it opens on Thursday, April 2.

Fifteen full and part time jobs have been created in the 3000 sq ft store which also features a car park with 20 spaces, including two disabled spaces.

New £1.5 million Lincolnshire Co-op doors store to open in Grantham. (30863162)

The range on offer includes food-to-go, fruit and veg, a large selection of chilled meals solutions, plus cold beers and wines.

There will also be a wide selection of groceries including the Love Local range, which features goods sourced from the area including Grantham Gingerbread, Grantham Gin and Witham Wines.Services will include a free-to-use ATM, lottery, freshly baked goods from Gadsby’s and takeaway Costa Coffee.

It wil lbe the first Lincolnshire Co-op in Grantham andjoins the Lincolnshire society’s Grantham Travel Branch and Barrowby Gate Pharmacy.

Food store manager, Kieran Hitch said: “We’ve started work already, the team are building experience in nearby stores, training and have even been visiting local suppliers like Grantham Gingerbread.

"We’re all eager to get started welcoming people into the new outlet and begin providing our services for people in the area.”

New £1.5 million Lincolnshire Co-op doors store to open in Grantham. (30863159)

Read more BusinessGrantham