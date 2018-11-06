Grantham's fitting tribute to fallen heroes

South Kesteven District Council is playing its part in Battle’s Over, an international commemoration marking 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end of World War One.

The Last Post will be played in Wyndham Park, Grantham, at 6.55pm on Sunday (NOV 11) and at 7pm a beacon will be lit.

The council has worked with St Wulfram’s, Grantham, and other churches in the area to arrange for church bells to ring out once the beacon is alight.

The Battle’s Over commemorations will see buglers playing the Last Post and beacons lit at more than 1,000 locations at the same time.

The beacons signify the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of four years of war.

More than 1,000 churches and cathedrals will ring their bells as part of Ringing Out for Peace organised in association with the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers.

Battle’s Over events are taking place throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and locations overseas, including New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Bermuda, France, Belgium, Canada, the United States and Germany.

Coun Matthew Lee, the Leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “We are proud to be playing a part in this historic international event to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War, and to recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by the men and women from our own community.”

Earlier, at 5.45pm a tree will be planted in the park by the Chairman of SKDC, Coun George Chivers, in memory of those lost in the war. The tree-planting has been organised by Coun Charmaine Morgan.

At 6.15pm a clock, made and donated by Castlegate Clocks, will be unveiled at Wyndham Park’s Visitor Centre and dedicated by Father Stuart Cradduck.

That will be followed by a service led by Father Cradduck and the St Wulfram’s Church Choir, including a reading of Tribute to the Millions.

Other Remembrance events are taking place across the district.