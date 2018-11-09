A full day of commemoration is promised in and around Grantham this Remembrance Sunday.

The traditional Remembrance Day parade will muster on St Peter’s Hill at 10am, before setting off at 10.20am.

Led by the Pipe Band of RAF Waddington, it will travel down High Street, Vine Street, Swinegate and on to St Wulfram’s Church for services and bell ringing.

Parade marshall Nobby Clark, of Grantham Royal British Legion, said the parade will feature current and former members of the armed forces, including veterans and all kinds of cadets, such as army cadets, navy cadets and police cadets.

Scouts, guides, and Grantham College will also be taking part. There remains room for others too and Nobby says any organisation is welcome.

He added: “On a nice day, there could be in excess of 600-700 marching in the parade, watched by as many again.”

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the First World War, and St Wulfram’s will again lead Grantham’s act of remembrance, with a service at 10.55am and the laying of wreaths at the town’s war memorial.

Rector Father Stuart Cradduck said: “Last year, we began the tradition of lighting up the church in red, so that St Wulfram’s can have a special identity for this important time of remembrance and we are grateful to AF Electrical for making this happen.”

In addition to the normal celebrations, just before the 10.55am service, the bell ringers will ring. Then, afterwards, at 12.30pm, they will also join in a national ringing event, ‘Ringing Remembers’.

Later, at 7.05pm, the bells will ring again for ‘Battles Over’, which will tie in with the act of remembrance at Wyndham Park led by Father Stuart and the Church Choir of St Wulfram’s, including a reading of ‘Tribute to the Millions’.

South Kesteven District Council confirms it is working with St Wulfram’s and other churches in Sunday’s commemoration.

The Last Post will be played in Wyndham Park, Grantham, at 6.55pm on Sunday and the lighting of a beacon at 7pm.

Both events of which will also take place at the same time across more than 1,000 locations globally in an event known as Battles Over.

Earlier, at 5.45pm a tree will be planted in the park by SKDC chairman Coun George Chivers, in memory of those lost in the war. The tree planting has been organised by Coun Charmaine Morgan.

At 6.15pm, a clock made and donated by Castlegate Clocks, will be unveiled at Wyndham Park’s visitor centre.

Other remembrance events are also taking place across the district.

SKDC leader Coun Matthew Lee said: “We are proud to be playing a part in this historic international event to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great war, and to recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by the men and women from our own community.”

*Volunteers are sought to help with the Grantham parade.

“Please ring Nobby on 07758 105084.”