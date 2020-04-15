Grantham's gentle giant 'big George' is all smiles as he receives care package

Everyone’s favourite Granthamian - 'big George' - is coping well under lockdown despite missing his beloved Morrisons.

George Garrett was all smiles when he received his bag of essential items from Grantham Care Packages after celebrating his 74th birthday on Monday.

On the community group's Facebook page, his niece, Amanda Garrett, said: "Just to let you all know George is doing really well."

"He is staying in although he is sometimes complaining about this lol and is missing Morrison’s a lot.

"He has an amazing group of carers that are taking extra precautions to ensure his safety."

People across Grantham and even further afield were quick to wish 'Grantham's legend' well.

Carly Durrands posted: "Been so worried about George. So nice to see him so happy and smiling."

Helen Goodwin added: "Nice to see our town's main man well."

Kim Firth was delighted to see a photo of George after moving out of Grantham more than two decades ago.

She said: "Wow so pleased to see picture of George. Such a special gentle guy. We moved from Grantham nearly 26 years ago and now live in Cornwall now and this is first picture we have seen since we left Grantham."

Born on what is now the site of Morrisons back in 1946, George has been making local residents smile throughout his years in the town, having decided to be a friend to all, and was even named as one of the 100 best things about the town.

When Morrisons opened, instead of fighting against the store taking up residence in his birthplace, George made the supermarket his second home, even celebrating his 70th birthday at the store's cafe in 2016.

