Grantham's Gingerbread a hit with the Prime Minister

Column by Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Stamford

The celebration of May Day traditionally centred around forgetting the difficulties of the winter and looking forward to the summer ahead.

This year is no different as the nationwide vaccination programme continues apace. With over 85,000 jabs now administered across South Kesteven, the end, like the joys of summer, is getting closer by the day.

Grantham MP Gareth Davies presents Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a box of Hawkens Gingerbread. (46863360)

This week we have been voting for Lincolnshire’s police and crime commissioner and county councillors, elections that will have a crucial bearing on street-level issues across our towns and villages.

Throughout the pandemic, it was our local communities that sprang into action supporting those most in need. We were reminded again about the importance of strong local services, having committed local representatives who understand their communities – focusing and caring for the place we call home.

Today, we find out your view on how our local area should be run and who gets to represent you, working with the national Government to deliver on your priorities whether that is about fixing our roads, emptying our bins, delivering good local services or managing money carefully. With so many of the local services our community relies upon being run by our councils, as the MP I work extremely closely with county and district councillors and look forward to continuing that work with whoever is elected today.

As was reported in this newspaper, I recently had the very difficult job (!) of visiting Grantham’s very own Hawken’s Gingerbread factory to sample some of their biscuits. Gingerbread is, of course, an iconic part of our town’s heritage and I am delighted to see that this local tradition is continuing to put Grantham on the map.

Hawken’s can now boast a new admirer, as even the Prime Minister was willing to make an exception to his new fitness regime to sample a biscuit when I presented him with a box after Prime Minister’s Question Time!

I fully support all of our businesses, they are so vital to Grantham’s economy - employing our local people, providing local services and promoting our town around the world.

Just as I have with Hawken’s Gingerbread, I will do whatever I can, wherever I can, to fly the flag for our local businesses.

So, if you run a local business do get in touch and let me know how I can help.