Radio regulators say Gravity FM is in breach of its licence.

Ofcom says the Grantham-based community radio station received £12,965 from the government’s Community Radio Fund in June 2016.

The amount was meant to be spent by September 30, 2017, on employing a sales and business development officer and unspent money was to be returned.

But in May 2018 Gravity FM’s Community Radio Fund Grant Report told Ofcom in May 2018 that just £10,249 was spent, leaving £2,716 unspent.

Ofcom asked Gravity FM why the money was unspent and the station said it would repay the money. However, the station did not repay the money and Ofcom spoke to a director who said he would speak to the community interest company that runs the station to resolve the matter.

Gravity FM was further contacted by Ofcom and a company secretary replied by e-mail: “As you are aware, we had been struggling to stabilise the company, and maintain the radio service, whilst dealing with legacy issues. The board now feels that we are in a position to push the station forward, and we have secured deals to enable many of the extra demands of management to be met, with minimal cost to the company.”

Ofcom has agreed to a Gravity FM request to repay the money in instalments, but should it default on payments, all must be paid.