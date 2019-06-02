Grantham's inspirational women: 'I have a big heart and like to help others'

If there was an award for Grantham’s top fund-raiser then Nean Asher, who runs Community Books on Welby Street, would be a very strong competitor.

The mum of two has been raising money for charity and other good causes since she was a child when she got involved in fund-raisers at the Church of the Ascension, Edinburgh Road. Her passion for helping others did not stop there and she has continued fund-raising into her adult life when she set up Community Books in November 2006.

This year marks 20 years of fund-raising for the 36-year-old so she is aiming to make it the best yet.

Nean Asher. (11407940)

With plenty of fund-raisers already in the pipeline, including sponsored walks, races and challenges, we do not doubt that it will be.

We caught up with Nean this week to hear more about why fund-raising is so important to her.

How did it all begin for you Nean?

I grew up on Canberra Crescent, Grantham, with my parents Alan and Sharon Asher and my brother Duaine, plus lots of other brothers and sisters because my parents were foster carers, so there was always extra children in the house and I loved being part of a big family. When I was nine, I got my two forever sisters Zara and Kayley who we adopted and our family was complete. I always hoped I too would become a foster carer to give other children the support my parents did.

How did you get into fund-raising?

I was part of the fund-raisers at the Church of the Ascension from a young age as my family attended. My own charity work started at 15 when I became a volunteer wheelchair pusher for Grantham Good Companions and Grantham Stroke Club. I later created a group called Kidz+2k and produced two shows a year to raise money for the church. I am also a volunteer in Wyndham Park because I strongly believe in helping my community. I am very proud of Grantham and its events that bring the community together.

Nean Asher. (11407936)

Can you tell us more about what Community Books does?

Community Books was set up in November 2006 and in that time we have donated thousands of pounds to local good causes. It continues to be a success 13 years on. I’m so proud of how the business has grown and the support it receives.

What makes you keep going?

Many people say I’m crazy for doing the job I do (especially when I work full time for 18 hours pay) but it is so rewarding especially at the end of each year when I get to meet with the organisations that we are able to help. I am a single mum to Sydney-Lily, eight, and Jessica, five. Life is a struggle at times but I can not complain. I have a big heart and look at ways I can make things better for others.

Why is fund-raising so important to you?

This year marks 20 years of fundraising for me so I am trying to make it the best yet. I’ve got concerts, quiz nights and an afternoon tea all scheduled for this year. I do these extra events now because selling books alone would no longer keep the business going. I plan at least six events a year and I attend about 20 local events. I have the shop lease until 2024 so I have at least five more years raising money for the the local community. Hopefully, the support will continue and I will be there for many more years after that too. I usually donate to at least 12 organisations a year, so about 150 to date, and I look forward supporting others this year.

Nean Asher. (11407943)

What other fund-raising do you get involved in?

I walked 10,000 steps a day in March and raised £100 for Cancer Research. I walked one mile a day in April for the Teenage Cancer trust and have others planned. I am doing these to raise money but also to get healthier and fitter for my girls. I love it.