Data collected since 2016 shows which streets in and near Grantham have the most and least expensive homes.

Home sales company, Property Solvers, tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry to uncover where the highest and lowest priced homes are located across the NG31, NG32 and NG33 postcodes.

The highest priced streets and areas include Waltham Lane, Eaton, Irnham Park, Irnham and Aisby, Grantham, whereas the lowest priced streets are St John's Court, Grantley Street and George Street, all in Grantham.

Credit: Winkworth, barn conversion on Swinstead Road, Irnham (54982073)

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam, said: "to keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

"It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Belvoir Road, NG32 sold for £2,400,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £55,000 and under on Rugby Court, NG31, Bridge Street, NG31, and Watergate, NG31."

Third on the list of most expensive streets in the Grantham NG31, NG32 and NG33 areas is Aisby, Grantham where the average property price is £576,800, determined by the sales of five properties.

Credit: Ewe Move, Grantley Street, Grantham (54982015)

The second most expensive street is Irnham Park, Irnham, where the average property price is £676,666 determined by the sale of six properties.

Taking the number one spot as the most expensive street is Waltham Lane, Easton, where the average property price is £723,333, following the sale of three properties over the last five years.

Although there are no properties currently available on these streets, there is a four-bedroom barn conversion near Irnham Park on Swinstead Road, Irnham, which is on the market for £695,000.

Other locations that were deemed to be of a higher property price include Casthorpe Road, Barrowby, North End, Fulbeck and Brandon Road in Hougham.

Credit: William H Brown, Grantley Street, Grantham (54982012)

On the opposite end of the list, ranking third for the least expensive location is George Street, Grantham, with an average property price of £76,400, after the sale of five properties.

The second least expensive area is Grantley Street, Grantham, with an average property price of £59,666, determined by the sale of three properties.

A property currently available on the street is a one bedroom flat, on the market for offers over £60,00, but there is also a two bedroom terraced property available on the street with a guide price of £100,000 to £105,000.

Credit: William H Brown, St. Johns Court, Brewery Hill, Grantham (54982009)

The top spot for the least expensive street goes to St Johns Court, Grantham, where the average property price is £58,000, determined by sale of four properties.

There is currently a one bedroom apartment at St Johns Court on the market with a guide price of £63,000.

Other areas in Grantham that were deemed to be some of the least expensive streets include Queen Street, The Slate Mill and Springfield Road.