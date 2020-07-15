Home   News   Article

Grantham's 'Mr Bean' racks up more than 100,000 online followers

By Tracey Davies
Published: 13:04, 15 July 2020
 | Updated: 13:08, 15 July 2020

A Grantham man has racked up more than 100,000 followers online after making impersonation videos of TV character Mr Bean.

Lewis John, of Springfield Road, first started making the funny videos after joining TikTok, a social media video app for creating and sharing short lip-sync, comedy and talent videos.

He now regularly posts videos of himself singing and dancing as Mr Bean and has amassed fans from all over the world including Rowan ‘Mr Bean’ Atkinson himself.

