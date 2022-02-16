A Grantham man has become a TikTok sensation for his impersonations of a beloved character.

Lewis John, of Grantham, has reached one million followers on his TikTok account '@BeanReborn', where he impersonates Mr Bean with his own twist on the character.

He originally started out on the video-making platform TikTok back in February 2019, amassing 100,000 followers by July 2020, including Rowan Atkinson himself, the creator of Mr Bean.

The 25-year-old reached the impressive milestone of 1,000,000 followers earlier today, in what he describes as "a dream come true".

Lewis said: "It feels like a massive dream has come true! There were 15,000 viewers watching the livestream on TikTok which was crazy!

"I've had so many congratulations messages on my Instagram and other social media! I'm just enjoying the moment."

Lewis John aka Bean Reborn has just reached 1 million followers on TikTok. (54937733)

Lewis' work has been shared on popular internet outlets, such as LAD Bible, and he one day dreams of playing Mr Bean as a voice actor.

He continued: “I would love nothing more for Bean Reborn to become my full-time job.

“2 million would be incredible but as it stands right now I’m going to enjoy this moment.

“If you ask me what my goal is, I’ve been trying to get verified for ages. If I could get my account that blue tick, that would be incredible, because things could really start happening."

Lewis John and fiancee Sarah Louis Morley. (54937727)

Lewis is set to marry his fiancée Sarah Louis Morley in June, and said that it was a "wonderful feeling" to reach the goal before their big day.

To see Lewis in action on TikTok, visit: https://www.tiktok.com/@beanreborn