Grantham's past was brought back to life during Heritage Weekend

By Tracey Davies
-
Published: 12:19, 13 September 2021
Hundreds of people visited historic buildings and venues around Grantham over the weekend during the popular annual Heritage Open Days festival.

The event was part of a national initiative to give visitors free access to places and establishments, many of which are not normally open to the public.

A number of historic locations in Grantham opened including St Wulfram's Church.

Trevor Ridsdale at ChristChurch, Finkin Street (51171474)
Visitors to the church on Saturday were able to visit the crypt beneath the Lady Chapel and climb the spiral staircase to the Trigge chained library. Some even get a glimpse of Grantham from the tower.

Other buildings opened for the special heritage days included the Grade 1 listed Grantham House and its spectacular gardens, the Old School at the King’s School, ChristChurch, in Finkin Street and the Old Burial Ground on Manthorpe Road, Grantham.

Visitors could also visit Belton House for free and take a guided tour to Bellmount Tower.

Old Burial Ground, off Manthorpe Road (51171509)
Th heritage days continue this week with guided walking tours around Grantham Cemetery.

The 'Voices from Grantham Cemetery' walk, organised by the Grantham Civic Society, will guide visitors through the graves of those who contributed to the town's history, including the Hornsby family, military and civilian war dead and those who died tragically or have unusual monument

They take place on Wednesday, September 15, Thursday, September 16, and Friday 17, from 4.30pm to 6.00pm and at 10am on Saturday, September 18, from 10am to 12pm.

Sue Sultston and Peter Stevenson (51171478)
Old KIng's School (51171486)
Old King's School (51171489)
Courtney Finn (51171492)
Grantham House, Castlegate. (51170998)
Grantham House, Castlegate (51171012)
Chris Watkin at Masonic Lodge (51171323)
Melvin Dobbs (51171354)
Jean Ridsdale at ChristChurch, Finkin Street (51171363)
Old Burial Ground, Grantham. (16144647)
Simon Wilkinson (51173106)
Old Burial Ground, off Manthorpe Road (51173076)
Old Burial Ground (51173121)
Grantham House (51173192)
Grantham House, Castlegate (51173203)
St Wulfram's Church (51173693)
Sherrie Hopkins, Zoe Wragg, Holly Wragg, Charlotte Taylor (51173722)
John Manterfield (51173725)
