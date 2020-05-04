Grantham's Peppa Pig takes detour to surprise children at school
Published: 15:30, 04 May 2020
Grantham’s Peppa Pig took a detour on her travels around town last week to visit children at Poplar Farm Primary School.
Headteacher Kate Hodson was pleased to welcome the popular children’s character.
She said: “It was a lovely surprise. Peppa Pig visited a few roads in Grantham last week but was concerned that some of the key worker children would have missed her.
