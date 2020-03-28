Grantham's Saturday market goes ahead with social distancing and barriers in place

Grantham Market went ahead today despite the coronavirus pandemic.

South Kesteven District Council is keeping its markets open in Grantham, Bourne and Stamford this weekend to allow residents to buy food items.

SKDC thanked the public and traders for their support, tweeting: "We're pleased to report that it went ahead as planned, with substantial support from public and traders and without any fuss or contravention of barriers, signs or social distancing."

Kelham Cooke, the leader of SKDC, said that the opening of the market will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

He added: A big thank you to the shoppers and traders at Grantham market today for working together and with us so that we can keep our markets open.

"If we can keep our markets operating we can ensure our residents have another way to get fresh food at a time when public health has never been so important, and we can support our local traders who rely on the markets to make an income.

"We have successfully run all three markets in Bourne, Stamford and Grantham this week because the traders have worked with us and with each other, and everyone has acted responsibly and with respect for all.We will keep this under weekly review, and adhere to Government guidelines for the sake of everyone’s health, but this shows what we can achieve by pulling together as a community."

Grantham Market takes place in Westgate on a Saturday morning. A market is held in Bourne on Thursday and in Stamford on Fridays

