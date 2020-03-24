Home   News   Article

Grantham's Saturday market still on despite coronavirus pandemic

By Graham Newton
-
Published: 15:54, 24 March 2020
 | Updated: 15:55, 24 March 2020

Grantham Market will go ahead on Saturday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

South Kesteven District Council is keeping open its markets in Grantham, Bourne and Stamford this weekend to allow residents to buy food items.

A spokesman for SKDC said: "To help everyone get the supplies they need, SKDC's street markets in Stamford, Grantham and Bourne are scheduled to continue this week with a focus on food including fruit and veg, meat, bread and other fresh items. They will be set up to allow for social distancing."

Grantham Market (31953521)
Grantham Market (31953521)

Grantham Market takes place in Westgate from Saturday morning. A market is held in Bourne on Thursday and in Stamford on Fridays.

