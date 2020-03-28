Grantham's Saturday market with social distancing and barriers in place

Grantham Market went ahead today despite the coronavirus pandemic.

South Kesteven District Council is keeping its markets open in Grantham, Bourne and Stamford this weekend to allow residents to buy food items.

SKDC thanked the public and traders for their support, tweeting: "We're pleased to report that it went ahead as planned, with substantial support from public and traders and without any fuss or contravention of barriers, signs or social distancing."

Kelham Cooke, the leader of SKDC, said that the opening of the market will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

Grantham Market takes place in Westgate on a Saturday morning. A market is held in Bourne on Thursday and in Stamford on Fridays

.

