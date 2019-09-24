Grantham's very own Mr Bean goes viral

A Grantham man has racked up more than 80,000 followers online after making impersonation videos of TV character Mr Bean.

Lewis John, of Springfield Road, first started making the funny videos after joining TikTok, a social media video app for creating and sharing short lip-sync, comedy and talent videos.

He has since received praise from fans all over the world including Rowan ‘Mr Bean’ Atkinson himself, who wanted to wish him luck.

Bean Reborn. (16710369)

Lewis, a 23-year-old labourer, said: “I grew up watching Mr Bean and have always been a huge fan. I created the Bean Reborn character and started making impersonation videos for YouTube.”

When the videos didn’t attract much attention, his friend introduced Lewis to TikTok instead.

Lewis added: “I initially posted the odd normal video of myself but never got anywhere, so in February I decided to dig out my old Mr Bean outfit and make a TikTok video and gained 100 followers in the first week.”

Bean Reborn. (16710387)

He now regularly posts videos of himself singing and dancing as Mr Bean and gained 40,000 followers from one video alone which went viral.

He now has more than 81,000 followers and is aiming to reach 100,000.

As the character took off, Lewis’s fiancée emailed Mr Atkinson. They were delighted when he replied to say: “I wish you all the very best in Bean Reborn.”

Bean Reborn. (16710376)

Lewis added: “Knowing that Mr Atkinson knows about my character means a lot to me.”

Lewis said he has always dreamed of being an actor.

Bean Reborn. (16710371)

He added: “I’ve wanted to act all my life and I’d love to be a Mr Bean impersonator.

“TikTok has given me the chance to show my talent to the world. I was once told that I could never be an actor but I am determined to prove everyone wrong.”

To watch Lewis in action as Bean Reborn, visit: http://vm.tiktok.com/U8LBxn/ and www.youtube.com/channel/UCEm_0p_UyE2wRVMveVk_XVg