Grantham's young and old walk together to mark dementia week

Pre-schoolers and residents at an extra care housing complex have raised hundreds of pounds for charity after taking part in a sponsored walk.

The three- and four-year-olds from Grantham Preparatory School, on Gorse Lane, were invited to join residents from Brick Kiln Place, in Springfield Road, for the walk on Monday to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society as part of Dementia Awareness Week.

The 13 children and 12 residents walked from Brick Kiln Place to The Farrier on Harlaxton Road, and back again.

Youngsters at Grantham Preparatory International School hosted a sponsoreed walk. (10725587)

Pre-school lead Jane Whinney led the children on their travels.

She said: “The children were really excited during the walk.

“They loved the fact that they saw a police car with its sirens going and all the fire engines at the fire station. They noticed a lot more than if they were in a car including all the different flowers and gardens.

“They particularly enjoyed walking through the tunnel near the Farrier and hearing the sound of their own echos.”

The children and residents enjoyed their sponsored walk on Monday. (11074467)

Everyone stopped off at The Farrier for some much needed refreshments, including blackcurrant and orange squash before walking back to Brick Kiln.

The youngsters were also joined by some parents and grandparents and they all managed to raise over £500 with Brick Kiln residents raising a further £189 to boost the overall total raised.

Emma Ward, housing and support officer at LACE Housing, said: “We like to engage with the community wherever possible and our strong relationship with Grantham Prep International School means we are helping to bridge the gap between the generations.

“The schoolchildren and LACE residents alike thoroughly enjoyed their walk in the sunshine and we’re thrilled to have raised so much money for such a worthy cause.”

The pre-schoolers from Grantham Preparatory School regularly visit the residents at Brick Kiln Place, which assists people over 55 with care and support to live independently, to take part in different activities to prove the benefits of bringing old and young people together.