A Community Fund grants scheme, which aims to support and develop community initiatives, has re-launched.

Groups and organisations involved in projects and events that benefit residents can now apply for grants of up to £5,000 from South Kesteven District Council.

It is also operating a small grant scheme for projects requiring up to £2,000.

The council has introduced a new category in support of community projects tackling issues of loneliness, social or rural isolation, mental health and wellbeing. It said it is also keen to help fund projects that deliver outdoor facilities, work to community buildings, enterprise projects and new organisations and social enterprises that support communities in the district.

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for communities, said: "I am so pleased that our much- appreciated grant scheme is open again. Charities, community and voluntary groups deliver invaluable services across our district and we want to do all we can to support them.

"Coronavirus has taught us a lot about the type of support that is most needed in times of crisis and we are keen to fund projects that tackle issues arising from loneliness, social or rural isolation, mental health and wellbeing."

Organisations applying to the small grants scheme can request up to 100 per cent of project costs.

Applications for projects over £2,000 can request up to 80 per cent of the total costs, to a maximum of £5,000. The other 20 per cent must be contributed from elsewhere, of which 10 per cent can be from 'in-kind' volunteering or materials.

Deadline for applications is Friday, December 4, with the next deadline in February 2021.

For further information contact communityfund@southkesteven.gov.uk