Vacant upper floor space over town centre shops and other premises could be brought back into use as part of a successful funding bid by South Kesteven District Council.

Grants of up to £25,000 for each upper floor unit created are available to the owners of buildings in the main retail area of Grantham covering Westgate, Market Place and High Street.

The money is part of £5.56 million secured from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund programme, designed to help renew and reshape town centres and high streets.

Westgate, Grantham (55126346)

The Upper Floor Grant Programme will be launched on February 28.

The Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Kelham Cooke, said: “These grants offer a fantastic opportunity for the owners of town centre accommodation, commercial or leisure buildings to transform currently under-used upper floor areas.

“These vibrant new spaces will help reinvigorate the town centre by attracting new occupiers, thereby increasing demand and footfall for local businesses.

“The programme will establish a model for the delivery of high-quality town centre living in Grantham that maximises energy efficiency and preserves the historic fabric of buildings.”

Owners of historic buildings in the same areas, may also be eligible for separate funding from Grantham’s £1.25 million share of the High Street Historic Action Zone from Historic England. Grants of up to £25,000 for the reinstatement or repair of shop fronts are available.

For more information on the grant schemes, property owners should contact info@investsk.co.uk

The district council says the £5.56 million Future High Streets Fund and the £1.25 million High Street Heritage Action Zone will set the framework to establish Grantham as a first-choice location to visit, live and work.