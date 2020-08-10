A goose flew into an electricity pylon causing a grass fire in a village near Grantham this morning.

Grantham firefighters were called to Newark Hill, Foston, at 11.10am.

The crew used beaters and a water backpack to extinguish nine square metres of grass pasture.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was caused by a goose flying in to an electric pylon, bringing down a high voltage cable."

