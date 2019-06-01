'Grass verges should be cut' - Grantham Journal letter

I really think it’s time the council got these verges cut; they used to cut them so why not now?

I see children going to and from school going right down low to push their hands through the grass, which has to be two or three feet long; they do not know if there is a wasp or bee in that grass or dog pooh and they won’t find out till they either get stung or get pooh all over their hands.

Come on council, you used to leave these verges looking really lovely, please get them that way again.

Mrs Lorna Penfold

By email