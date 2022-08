More news, no ads

Fire crews attended an incident where grassland and tree saplings were alight.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Grantham attended Woolsthorpe Lane, Muston at 2.41pm today (Friday).

There was around 150m of grassland and tree saplings well alight.

The crew used one hose reel, beater, bucket of water and water backpack to extinguish the blaze.