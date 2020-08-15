Home   News   Article

Grassland fire in Grantham caused by unattended bonfire

By Graham Newton
Published: 09:23, 15 August 2020
 | Updated: 09:24, 15 August 2020

A grassland fire started in Grantham yesterday after a bonfire was left unattended.

Fire crews from Grantham and Corby Glen attended the blaze at 6.15pm.

The fire started near Saltersford Road, Grantham, where about 50 metres of grassland caught light.

Fire stock image (40475862)
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said crews used beaters and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire which was caused by embers from the bonfire.

