A grassland fire started in Grantham yesterday after a bonfire was left unattended.

Fire crews from Grantham and Corby Glen attended the blaze at 6.15pm.

The fire started near Saltersford Road, Grantham, where about 50 metres of grassland caught light.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said crews used beaters and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire which was caused by embers from the bonfire.

