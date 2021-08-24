A planning application has been submitted to extend a graveyard.

Sedgebrook Parish Council is requesting to change the use of a vacant plot of land on Church Lane so that it can be used to extend the existing graveyard at St Lawrence Church.

Church warden Alan Cook has described the extension as "an essential move".

St Lawrence Church, Sedgebrook. Image: Google (50546339)

He said: "The current graveyard has about six spaces in it and at some stage it will run out; also we have the Bishop of Grantham coming out to consecrate it."

The extension would include the removal of a small section of hedge but a new hedge will be planted to form the new boundary lines.