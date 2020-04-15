This year's Gravity Fields Festival has been postponed for two years because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The popular festival, which is held in Grantham every two years, was due to be held in September, but South Kesteven District Council says that restrictions on movement could still be in place by then, making it impossible to hold the event.

A spokesman for the district council said: "There is no guarantee that movement and gathering restrictions will be lifted, by September 2020, to such an extent that the Gravity Fields Festival 2020 would be able to be held. In addition, the absence of Arts Council funding and likely impact of Covid-19 on sponsorship and ticket sales present serious challenges to the finances of the festival.

"Postponing the festival until 2021 will clash with the Stamford Georgian Festival and, being only 15 months away, it is still uncertain to what extent the economy will have recovered from Covid-19.

"To hold the festival in 2022 will allow it to fall back into the council’s biennial festival cycle, thus resource planning is well-understood, including the burden on the council’s finances. Planning for 2022 will also allow the council to gain a better understanding of the positioning of the Arts Council and their funding programmes."

The council had already invested a sum of £37,500 into this year's event but says that to continue to prepare for a festival this year would incur must greater costs.

Gravity Fields Festival attracts thousands of visitors to Grantham every two years. The last festival in 2018 was opened with a talk by Professor Brian Cox at The Meres leisure centre.

