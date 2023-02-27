After an announcement that a council plans to stop funding a popular science and arts festival, a patron for the event said she believes its loss would be “very unfortunate” for the town.

The Gravity Fields Festival, launched in 2012, celebrates science and the arts, and honours Grantham born and educated Sir Isaac Newton.

In South Kesteven District Council’s new draft budget there is a proposal to scrap the £80,000 funding for festivals across the district, which means the future of Gravity Fields is unclear.

Professor Valerie Gibson (62645159)

Professor Valerie Gibson OBE, Grantham born and bred, is a patron for the event and said: “It is very unfortunate that the Gravity Fields Festival, every two years, will no longer be part of the event programme for the town."

She added: “The long term vision was to provide a focus to help regenerate the town and influence the younger generation to study and consider a career in science.

“The science programme of the festival was reaching out to young people to actually consider doing something in science and technology that is beyond current possibilities within Grantham.”

Gravity Fields (33234221)

Grantham is the home town of Sir Isaac Newton, one of the world's most celebrated mathematicians, and Prof Gibson believes “Grantham is so fortunate to have Newton as a figurehead”.

Prof Gibson added: “The town is missing out on a unique opportunity to use Newton’s life and the whole story of the development of science as a means to attract new talent and industry to the town.

“Having the festival at the international level it was is really important to attract major big names in science and arts to the town.

“We could really make something special out of the area with the festival. Newton and Grantham for science is akin to Shakespeare and Stratford-upon-Avon for the arts.”

The Charter Trustees of Grantham decided in January it would form a working group with other groups interested in the town to see if they could save the festival.

It came after leader of SKDC Kelham Cooke told this newspaper that the onus would be on community and events groups to continue the festival in the future.

The 2020 festival was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic and as a biennial event should have taken place last year.