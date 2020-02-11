Grantham radio station Gravity FM has not been broadcasting on FM for over a week.

The radio station, based at new premises on Springfield Business Park in Grantham, has not been broadcasting on FM due to an ‘administrative error by OFCOM', the communications regulator.

However, listeners can still tune in online through the Gravity FM website.

Gravity FM released a statement on its Facebook page. It reads: “We know that you will have noticed that we are not currently broadcasting on FM. This is due to an 'administrative error' by OFCOM.

“A year ago we applied for our licence to be transferred to a new company which would help us to deal with legacy issues that were left over from when we took over the running of the company.”

In January 2019, radio station director Alan Walters told the Journal that the Gravity FM board had come close to throwing in the towel.

The statement continued: “However, despite [OFCOM] invoicing us and us paying for this year's licence, our licence was not transferred to the new company properly.

“This has only just been discovered, and means that due to no fault of our own, we cannot broadcast on FM until the paperwork is put right.

“We are urgently working with OFCOM to correct this situation and hope to be back on air soon.

“In the meantime, our programmes continue online via our website www.gravityfm.net, the tunein app and also on your smart speaker by asking it to "play Gravity FM".”

OFCOM have since been approached for comment.

