The premises of a radio station run by volunteers is now closed, with the station currently off air.

Gravity FM's studio, based at Springfield Business Park, has been disclaimed after the station was struck off from the companies register.

The station broadcast music from across the decades with the help of presenters who volunteered their time to produce radio covering the Grantham area.

A notice on the Gravity FM studio door says that the premises has been disclaimed. (55617952)

A notice on the door of the Gravity FM studios, dated March 21, said: “The lease of these premises to Grantham Community Radio Ltd has been disclaimed by the Crown following the striking off of the company from the companies register.

“The property is now in the possession of Springfield Park Properties Ltd."

Gravity FM has been approached for comment.