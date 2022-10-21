A showing of Grease at a Grantham cinema raised over £1,800 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Over 160 people joined organiser Linda Painter at the Savoy Cinema on Tuesday, October 18, to sing their hearts out to 'You're the one that I want' and other classics from the 1978 film.

Linda, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, decided to set up the film screening following the death of Olivia Newton-John who suffered with the disease.

The pink ladies watching Grease at the Savoy Cinema. (60119414)

She said: "It was amazing and great fun. We had 160 in the foyer for a drink first - many in pink including a crowd of proper 'Pink Ladies' and one in a full on Rizzo costume. It got quite loud!

"I was thrilled to have sold out and many asked us to organise another film night. The Savoy were brilliant and have said they will let us do it again.

The pink ladies watching Grease at the Savoy Cinema. (60119471)

"We had plenty of singing and some dancing!

"It was hard work but so worth it to give people a night off all the doom and gloom and raise valuable funds for Breast Cancer Now."

The night raised over £1,800, including donations, gift aid and raffle tickets.

The pink ladies watching Grease at the Savoy Cinema. (60119483)

Someone dressed up as Rizzo for the occasion! (60138500)

Linda concluded: "Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to sell out of raffle tickets we had to go and buy some more!

"My friends who support all my efforts were absolutely brilliant on the night couldn’t have done it without them and their husbands who ran the bar and raffle."