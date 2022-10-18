A showing of Grease will be shown at The Savoy Cinema in Grantham tonight (October 18) in aid of breast cancer.

Linda Painter, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, came up with the idea to put on a screening of Grease following the death of Olivia Newton-John who suffered with the disease.

Over 160 tickets have so far been sold, and with each ticket you will get a glass or wine or a soft drink. Doors open at 7pm and the film begins at 8pm.

Grease will show in aid of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (60069840)

Linda said: "The cinema idea has been in the back of my mind for a long time, and with the sad death of Olivia Newton John from this awful disease, it seemed only right to honour her with a private showing of Grease.

"We always like to give people something to enjoy with our fundraising. It's going to be a lot of fun and people are encouraged to wear a splash of pink and to sing along.

"There will also be a raffle with some brilliant prizes."

All proceeds raised will go towards fundraising for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Linda has been raising money for Breast Cancer Now - formerly known as Breakthrough Breast Cancer - since she underwent treatment for her cancer.

She added: "At first I committed to raise a £1,000 and had a 'Handbags and Gladrags' event at Barkston Village Hall.

"We raised in excess of the £1,000 in just two hours. I later decided to up my personal challenge and try and take that total to £20,000. I have been fundraising with a brilliant supportive group of friends ever since.

"We have done curry nights, strawberry teas, garden parties, Wear it Pink nights and all sorts of cake events over the years.

"The charity provides not only care for people facing their diagnosis and treatment, but also undertakes world class research providing hope for the future.

"They are literally the go to place for sufferers and their support friends and family. They also campaign for treatments and policies surrounding the men and women who are diagnosed."

Linda hopes tonight's event will take her fundraising amount past £18,000.