Organisers have praised the "great atmosphere" at a town beer festival.

Around 2,000 people attended the Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival across three days at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham.

Starting on Thursday afternoon, the popular festival ran until Saturday night, with live entertainment and plenty of drinks on offer.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival 2022 took place at St Wulframs. (60190160)

Morris dancers put on a show on the opening night.

Latino Sound, a Latin funk jazz fusion band, performed on Friday night, while funk and soul group Groove Cartell took to the stage on Saturday.

Mel Brown, operations and development manager, said: "The atmosphere was great and it seemed that all attending really enjoyed the variety of beers on offer.

"They also seemed to enjoy the varied entertainment with the various Morris sides on the Thursday, Latino Sounds on the Friday and Groove Cartell on the Saturday, who went down a storm.

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal. (60123692)

Rob Hamnett-Day. (60123698)

Martin Turner. (60123712)

"We’d like to thank all our church volunteers, those who visited and supported the festival including Camra."