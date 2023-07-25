The weather didn’t spoil people’s fun at a popular festival at the weekend.
Just under 1,000 people attended Knipfest - an event that raises money for local cancer charities - on Saturday (July 22).
Despite the wet weather, the event had a “great atmosphere”, said Phil Noon, an organiser behind the event.
Phil added: “It was just an amazing feeling. It was almost like everyone was turning their back to the weather and saying you’re not going to stop my fun.
“It almost made it better because it was such a resolved spirit.”
The day saw many “amazing” bands perform, including Ultra Nineties, Crazy Ape, Rookie Numbers, Five Day Weekend, Aubrey Eels & The Baron, Triggered and GRAB Orchestra.
Visitors also had a great selection of food available on the day to choose from.
Phil has also “already started thinking about the event next year”.
The total amount of money raised is yet to be confirmed.